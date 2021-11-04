Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Increase in property listings mentioning electric car charging points

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 12:04 am
The number of homes listed for sale with an electric car charging point nearby has surged by 541% over the past year across Britain, according to Rightmove (John Walton/PA)
The number of homes listed for sale with an electric car charging point nearby has surged by 541% over the past year across Britain, according to Rightmove (John Walton/PA)

The number of homes listed for sale with an electric car charging point nearby has increased by 541% over the past year across Britain, according to a property website.

Rightmove, which released the figures, said a third of the total number of homes mentioning electric car charging points have been added to its website since the start of September – with the recent fuel shortages being a likely prompt for more estate agents to highlight them as a selling point.

The website said electric car charging points will rise up buyers’ priority lists over the next few years as people continue to look for ways to improve their green credentials.

Rightmove analysed property listings with an electric car charging point installed on the premises, or in a nearby street.

The study excluded new build homes, to focus on the uplift in older homes with charging points installed or available nearby.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove property expert, said: “The number of electric vehicle charging points is continuing to rise, and in turn, we’re hearing from agents that potential buyers are increasingly adding access to a charging point to their list when choosing the right home.

“Alongside the energy performance of a home, we anticipate electric car charging points will become more important for buyers over the next few years, and will be an additional selling point for movers listing their home.”

Charlie Gladding, senior consultant at Peter Joy Estate Agents, said people are more conscious of “futureproofing” their home.

He said: “With Cop26, our carbon footprint, and climate change in general, more people are certainly aware of their actions, and inquiries about whether electric car chargers are installed, or it is possible to install them, will be a theme that consistently grows into conversations over the next couple of years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal