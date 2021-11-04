Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M&S casts Tom Holland as Percy Pig for bumper Christmas campaign

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 12:05 am Updated: November 4, 2021, 10:47 am
Tom Holland will voice Percy Pig in M&S new Christmas advert (Marks&Spencer/PA)
Hollywood A-lister Tom Holland has swapped his Spider-Man suit to become Percy Pig this Christmas as part of Marks & Spencer’s bumper festive campaign.

The high street giant said it wants to make this Christmas “its biggest ever” as it launches two marketing campaigns on the same day as rival John Lewis releases its new festive advert.

M&S Clothing has launched a musical advert showing off a range of clothing, encouraging customers to have an “anything but ordinary” Christmas, continuing its marketing slogan from earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the retailer has brought children’s favourite sweet Percy Pig to life through animation for the first time to celebrate the launch of its new Christmas food ranges.

It has hired Tom Holland, who is set to reappear as Spider-Man in the third instalment of his franchise next month, to voice the porcine character.

In the ad, Percy comes to life after a swing of the wand by a fairy played by another well-known British actor, Dawn French.

Tom Holland’s Percy Pig will feature alongside a fairy voiced by Dawn French (Marks&Spencer/PA)

The pair then roam an M&S foodhall store, with the company showing a variety of new products including a triple-chocolate panettone and “golden-blond Christmas pudding”.

“I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember, and when I was asked to be his voice – his first ever voice – it took me less than a second to say yes,” Holland said.

It highlights the continued growth of the Percy Pig brand, which has brought around £50 million in revenue for M&S over the past year, compared with around £20 million three years ago.

M&S have launched a raft of new products for Christmas including a ‘golden blond Christmas pudding’ (Marks & Spencer/PA)

M&S Food director of marketing Sharry Cramond also said the company felt a particular need to try and “bring some magic” to people’s Christmas celebrations after the pandemic ruined many customers’ festive plans last year.

It also comes amid pressure on retailers to deliver bumper sales after a tough 18 months, blighted by enforced store closures and trading restrictions.

Both campaigns are part of wider efforts from M&S to change perceptions of the business amid its long-running transformation plan.

The group said its marketing efforts have been focused on families as it seeks to reshape its aging customer bases.

