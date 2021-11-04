Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Companies can deliver net zero regardless of Cop26 outcome, says CBI boss

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 12:06 am
Tony Danker will deliver his message at a dinner on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA
The head of one of the UK’s biggest business groups will say that companies are ready to strike out on their own to deliver a net-zero world regardless of what is agreed at the climate change conference in Glasgow.

Tony Danker, the director general of the Confederation of British Industry, will on Thursday tell business leaders that “this job is on us”.

“Governments are making some progress at Cop26, but only serious business action can keep 1.5C alive,” he is expected to say at a dinner on Thursday, referring to the goal to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

“We cannot achieve net zero without clean energy to power our world. Without foundational industries, from agriculture, to mining, to building, shifting to sustainable ways of working.”

He will say companies that show the “greatest boldness” need to be rewarded if the world is to get to net zero and call on firms to show the way.

“This is a time for business leadership. We can’t do it without governments but nor can we wait for them to reach perfect agreement. This is a moment in history where every firm needs to step up and lead.

“For some of you, I know, this is a moral obligation; a commitment to business as a force for good or to leaving a sustainable legacy to future generations.”

The message comes as the former Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, revealed that global financial firms that control 40% of the world’s assets had signed up to a net-zero plan.

The money they can direct should be more than enough to put the world on a path to net zero, he said.

Experts say that companies are realising that it makes financial sense to abandon polluting ways of doing business.

“To put it bluntly, in purely commercial terms, the cost of inaction is, for the first time, higher than the cost of action,” Mr Danker will say.

He will add: “Yet there is an emerging gap now between firms who want to be at the forefront of the net-zero transition and those who are resisting the inevitable. It’s time for firms to choose – either lead the way or be left behind.”

