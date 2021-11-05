Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK leads Europe for shopper footfall in October

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 12:03 am
Total UK footfall was down by 13.7% in October compared with two years ago (PA)

The UK led the way for shopper footfall among the major European economies in October in an encouraging sign for retailers ahead of Christmas, figures show.

Total UK footfall was down by 13.7% in October compared with two years ago – adjusted to avoid the impact of the pandemic – with a 3.2 percentage point improvement from September, according to BRC-Sensormatic IQ data.

The figure for the number of people entering a shop or shopping area is an improvement on the three-month average decline of 16% and ahead of Spain (-19.8%), Germany (-26.1%), Italy (-34.6%) and France (-34.9%).

Footfall on high streets declined by 18.3% on October 2019, 4.3 percentage points above last month’s rate and above the three-month average decline of 21.8%.

Retail parks almost reached pre-pandemic footfall levels with a decrease on 2019 of just 0.4%, 1.2 percentage points above last month’s rate and above the three-month average decline of 1.4%, while shopping centre footfall declined by 33.6%, 2.6 percentage points up on last month.

British Retail Consortium (BRC) chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “It was great to see the UK leading the way for footfall in October among the major European economies.

“This gives more retailers a reason to be hopeful as we enter the crucial golden quarter, with many embracing both digital and physical connections with their customers, and indicates that retail is playing a key part in the economic recovery.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic Solutions, said: “October’s footfall bounced back after the September slowdown, as traffic was bolstered by half term and Halloween – now retail’s third-biggest trading event after Christmas and Easter.

“Halloween proved a welcomed excuse for seasonal socialising and helped consumer confidence around in-store shopping to remain un-spooked by the UK’s rising Covid-19 infection rates.

“Some of the lift in footfall performance, which saw retail parks in particular rise to their highest point of recovery since the start of the pandemic, may also be attributed to early Christmas spend, as retailers brought forward Christmas range launches to help smooth out supply chain bumps ahead of the peak trading period and consumers also indicated they would shop earlier for the festive season this year.”

