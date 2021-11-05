Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British Airways owner enjoys boost from long-haul bookings

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 7:49 am
BA owner IAG said it is seeing a recovery in sales (Steve Parsons/PA)
The boss of British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia owner IAG said he is seeing a “significant recovery” as passengers return to flying again with lockdown restrictions easing.

He explained that long-haul flights in particular have pushed up sales and expects the group to return to profitability by next year.

But sales remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

IAG said in the three months to the end of September passenger capacity was 43.4% of 2019 levels, although this was up from 21.9% in the three months to the end of June.

For the final three months of the year, passenger capacity is expected to be around 60% of 2019 levels, it added.

Chief executive Luis Gallego said: “There’s a significant recovery under way and our teams across the group are working hard to capture every opportunity.

“We continue to capitalise on surges in bookings when travel restrictions are lifted.

“All our airlines have shown improvements with the group’s operating loss more than halved compared to previous quarters.”

Operating losses in the nine months to the end of September were 2.5 billion euros (£2.1 billion) compared with six billion euros (£5.1 billion) in the same period a year ago.

Pre-tax losses in the three months to the end of September were 714 million euros (£611 million) compared with two billion euros (£1.7 billion) a year earlier.

Vueling plane
IAG’s Vueling airline performed particularly strongly (PA)

Passenger revenue also improved in the quarter, hitting two billion euros (£1.7 billion), up from just 715 million euros (£612 million) during the same period in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Mr Gallego added: “The full reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor from Monday is a pivotal moment for our industry.

“British Airways is serving more US destinations than any transatlantic carrier and we’re delighted that we can get our customers flying again.

“Long-haul traffic has been a significant driver of revenue, with bookings recovering faster than short haul as we head into the winter.”

The boss also explained that premium leisure is performing strongly at both Iberia and British Airways and there are early signs of a recovery in business travel.

IAG’s Iberia and Vueling airlines performed particularly strongly, with the former returning to profitability as both took opportunities to strengthen their positions on routes to Latin America and the Spanish domestic market.

Mr Gallego also appeared to flag that a new budget airline operating out of Gatwick remained very much in his thoughts, after suggestions it could be scrapped.

He said: “Our teams are creating opportunities and implementing initiatives to transform our business and preparing it for the future so that we emerge more competitive.

“This includes initiatives such as our new short-haul operation at Gatwick, Vueling’s expansion at Paris-Orly, Aer Lingus’ services from Manchester to the US and the Caribbean and our new maintenance model in Barcelona.”

