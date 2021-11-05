Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘One in eight adults already shopping for Christmas’

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 10:24 am Updated: November 5, 2021, 11:58 am
One in eight adults has already started shopping for Christmas presents and food they would normally have bought a bit later in the year, figures suggest (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
One in eight adults has already started shopping for Christmas presents and food they would normally have bought a bit later in the year, figures suggest.

Over the past fortnight 12% of adults surveyed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said they have bought items they would usually purchase closer to the festive break.

A further 3% said they have pre-ordered items they would usually leave until later.

Impact of Covid-19: Christmas shopping
(PA Graphics)

The most common items bought or pre-ordered early are food (47%), toys (44%) and clothes, shoes or accessories (33%).

The majority of those polled – 86% – said they have not bought or pre-ordered any items earlier than normal.

The ONS analysed responses from 4,397 people between October 20 and 31 as part of its Opinions and Lifestyle Survey.

It also found that 43% of adults continued to experience shortages when shopping in the past two weeks – down from 53% in the previous survey period.

Some 17% said they had been unable to buy essential food because it was not available, up from 16%, while 18% were unable to buy fuel (down from 37%).

Around two-thirds (65%) said they experienced differences when food shopping compared with normal, such as less variety and items not being available.

Overall, 57% of people said everything they needed to buy while shopping had been available, up from 47%.

