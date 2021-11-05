Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Co-operative Bank continues profit recovery after turnaround plan

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 10:47 am Updated: November 5, 2021, 12:21 pm
The Co-operative Bank has unveiled its third straight quarter of profits (Rui Vieira/PA)
The Co-operative Bank has unveiled its third straight quarter of profits (Rui Vieira/PA)

The Co-operative Bank continued progress in its turnaround as it unveiled its third straight quarter of profits.

The company struck an upbeat note as it reported trading at least in line with expectations in the update, which came a week after its efforts to buy rival lender TSB were snubbed.

Nick Slape, chief executive of the Co-op Bank, told the PA news agency that it will keep its eyes open for potential acquisition opportunities and continues to be interested in a potential deal for TSB despite being rebuffed by its Spanish owner Sabadell.

“If a possible deal makes sense then we have a group of supportive shareholders and we are now in a position where we can look at consolidation,” he said.

“We obviously see it as an attractive opportunity but respect Sabadell and the position they have taken here.”

On Friday, the bank reported a £28.5 million pre-tax profit for the nine months to September 30, compared with a £68.1 million loss for the same period last year.

The group is reaping the benefits of the transformation plan it launched after being rescued by a group of hedge funds in 2017.

The bank said it saw strong mortgage demand continue during the quarter, reporting £1.1 billion of gross mortgage lending to take it £4.1 billion for 2021 so far.

Mr Slape said: “Looking to the future, I am pleased to confirm that we are tracking in line with or ahead of our guidance expectations, which leaves us well-placed to deliver the refreshed strategy that I communicated in early October.

“Next year marks the bank’s 150th anniversary and these results further demonstrate that our position on ethical and social matters is not only good for our communities, but also delivers strong commercial outcomes.

“I firmly believe that doing good is aligned with doing well in business.”

