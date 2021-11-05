Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marks & Spencer to announce transformation progress amid supply pressures

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 4:29 pm
Marks & Spencer (Ian West/PA)
Marks & Spencer (Ian West/PA)

Marks & Spencer is expected to announce further progress in its turnaround plan and post-pandemic recovery next week, although there will continue to be caution amid a rocky retail backdrop.

The retail giant will give its latest half-year trading figures to shareholders on Thursday November 11.

It is expected to show profits above pre-pandemic levels after a strong year of recovery, with analysts at Jefferies forecasting a £264 million pre-tax profit, compared with £176 million two years ago.

Five City analysts have made first-half profit projections ranging from £205 million to £264 million.

The retailer has continued to make positive strides this year, with its share price currently double its value from last November.

Both M&S’s clothing and home and food businesses have been described as “stronger” than they were before the pandemic.

Shareholders and analysts alike have reacted positively to the group’s transformation process under the leadership of Steve Rowe, with many calling on investors to buy the stock.

Jefferies analysts said they “suspect” the company will report figures ahead of “conservative” estimates.

In August, M&S raised its profit outlook on the back of an “improving” sales performance, particularly buoyed by 10.8% growth in its food business.

The group has seen its food operation outperform the market amid improving value, while it has also benefited from its joint venture with Ocado.

Jonathan Pritchard at Peel Hunt said: “On the food side, the value perception is better than it has been for five years and the promotional offer is far less confusing.”

M&S has also reported recent progress in the recovery of its clothing and home operation, which has been the focus of Mr Rowe’s transformation efforts.

The company has reduced lead times and boosted its brand credentials through deals with the likes of Jaeger, reporting sales just shy of pre-pandemic levels in August despite significantly depressed high street footfall.

Nevertheless, investors will also be particularly keen to hear bosses address the current impact of supply chain disruption and soaring cost inflation.

Christmas is key for many retailers but represents a particularly important period for M&S, with gift-shopping sparking more demand in clothing and home while its food business also typically sees a surge in customer numbers.

Shareholders will be eager to find out how the business has shielded itself from global supply issues as well as concerns closer to home, such as the HGV driver shortage.

