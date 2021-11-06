Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three in 10 savers do not have enough to cover three months of spending – survey

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 12:03 am
Which? found three in 10 people do not have enough savings to cover three months’ essential spending in an emergency (John Stillwell/PA)
Three in 10 (30%) people do not have enough savings to cover three months’ worth of essential spending in an emergency, according to a survey.

Which? found one in four (24%) people said they have less than £1,000 in savings, while one in 10 (10%) have between £5,001 and £10,000.

Just over two-fifths (42%) of people surveyed said they are not saving for a particular reason.

One in seven (15%) are saving for retirement income, with customers of Yorkshire Building Society, NS&I, Marcus and Coventry Building Society twice as likely to say this compared to the average across all providers.

Consumer group Which? released the findings of its survey of 4,800 savings account holders as it named Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Coventry Building Society as its “recommended providers” due to their high customer and product scores.

Product scores are based on statistical analysis by Which? and take into account factors including providers’ interest rates, conditions to access money and whether there is a high minimum investment.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs received five stars for its application process, clarity of statements and online banking service.

Monzo Bank and First Direct received the highest customer scores of all providers in the research – but Which? said they had missed out on recommended provider status due to the interest rates they offered.

HSBC, Clydesdale Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Sainsbury’s Bank received relatively low customer scores below 50%, Which? said.

Gareth Shaw, head of Which? Money, said: “Savers shouldn’t put up with below-average rates or customer service. For anyone not happy with their provider, it may be worth doing some research and switching to a better option.”

Here are savings providers’ customer scores followed by their product scores, according to Which?

Monzo, 73%, 65%

First Direct, 70%, 64%

Marcus by Goldman Sachs, 68%, 76%

Coventry Building Society, 66%, 84%

Nationwide Building Society, 65%, 75%

Principality Building Society, 65%, 66%

Paragon Bank, 64%, 68%

Aldermore Bank, 63%, 51%

Atom Bank, 62%, 75%

Yorkshire Building Society, 62%, 66%

Metro Bank, 60%, 84%

Skipton Building Society, 60%, 60%

Leeds Building Society, 58%, 51%

Co-operative Bank, 56%, 78%

Lloyds Bank, 55%, 78%

NatWest, 55%, 74%

Santander, 55%, 78%

Bank of Scotland, 55%, 78%

Halifax, 54%, 78%

Barclays, 54%, 93%

TSB, 52%, 74%

Post Office Money, 52%, 64%

Britannia (part of Co-operative Bank), 51%, 78%

NS&I, 51%, 67%

Virgin Money, 50%, 71%

Sainsbury’s Bank, 49%, 56%

Royal Bank of Scotland, 49%, 74%

Clydesdale Bank (part of Virgin Money), 46%, 71%

HSBC, 46%, 84%.

