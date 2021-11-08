Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Defence giant BAE Systems on target as it shrugs off supply pressures

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 8:01 am
Defence giant BAE Systems has reported a ‘good’ trading performance in 2021 so far (Peter Byrne/PA)
Defence giant BAE Systems has reported a ‘good’ trading performance in 2021 so far (Peter Byrne/PA)

Defence giant BAE Systems has held firm on its financial targets for the year as it hailed “good operational performance” so far in 2021.

The UK’s largest defence contractor said sales for the year are on track to be between 3% and 5% higher than in 2020, with underlying earnings expected to rise by between 6% and 8%.

The group added that it is continuing to “effectively mitigate and manage supply chain pressures” and has so far avoided any impacts on its performance as a result.

It said it has benefited from long-lead times it uses in its programmes, to avoid disruption currently affecting rival manufacturers.

BAE said it has a “strong” pipeline of opportunities and stressed that there is “continued demand” for its capabilities, with defence largely resilient to the impact of the pandemic.

It also highlighted that many of the countries the group operates in have already published plans to increase their defence spending as they come out of the pandemic.

The contractor stressed it is particularly well positioned to be boosted by increased defence spending in its Asia Pacific region.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said: “We’re evolving our business to be well positioned for growth over the medium term alongside a focus on longer-term value drivers as we ramp up investment in advanced technologies and progress our sustainability agenda.

“Our continued good operational performance underlines our confidence in the full year guidance for top line growth and margin expansion as well as our three-year cash flow target.

“Demand for our capabilities remains high and we have a strong pipeline of opportunities across our broad geographic portfolio that will enable our skilled, global workforce to deliver capabilities which will support our customers in responding to the evolving threat environment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]