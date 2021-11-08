Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
JD Sports hits back at claims car park meeting breached governance rules

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 9:18 am
The retailer rejected claims it could have breached corporate governance rules (Steve Paston/PA)
JD Sports has “totally refuted” claims the company has breached corporate governance rules after its executive chairman was pictured meeting the boss of Footasylum in a car park near Bury.

The Sunday Times reported that the competition regulator will launch an investigation into a potential breach of its rules, after publishing footage of the meeting.

It comes after lengthy attempts by JD Sports to finally merge fully with Footasylum, the high street rival it bought in 2019.

However, last week regulators told JD it must sell the chain due to competition concerns.

peter-cowgill
Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports (JD/PA)

The newspaper revealed that Peter Cowgill, JD Sports’ executive chairman and founder, met Barry Brown, the executive chairman of Footasylum, and were briefly joined by JD’s general counsel Siobhan Mawdsley.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating the £90 million merger deal between the firms since 2019, during which time JD had been halted from integrating Footasylum or hindering competition between the businesses.

Under the CMA’s enforcement order, meetings between the two businesses are permitted but the companies are forbidden from sharing confidential or commercially sensitive information.

In a statement, JD highlighted that the two bosses have known one another on a business and personal basis for more than 25 years and said it “is not unusual, or in any way suspicious or illegitimate, for them to meet from time to time, including in relation to the ongoing review by the CMA”.

Nottingham City Centre Stock
JD Sports first agreed to buy Footasylum in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

It added: “The CMA has already been fully apprised of the content of the meeting on July 5 and the reasons for it and JD firmly believes that its actions in participating in this meeting do not amount to wrongdoing or a breach of the order and does not see how it would be reasonable to accuse JD of such.

“It is disappointing that the Sunday Times has not reported in a more balanced way on the highly irregular and potentially illegal covert surveillance undertaken by a third party for their own interests.

“Any suggestions with regard to corporate governance breaches are totally refuted.”

JD Sports also confirmed that it is progressing with plans to divide the roles of chairman and chief executive before its next annual general meeting.

