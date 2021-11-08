Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abrdn in talks over £1.5bn Interactive Investor takeover

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 10:47 am
Abrdn is in talks over the acquisition of Interactive Investor (Abrdn/PA)
Asset management giant Abrdn has confirmed it is in talks to buy stock-picking platform Interactive Investor.

It comes after weekend reports that the FTSE 100 group, which renamed from Standard Life Aberdeen earlier this year, was finalising a deal worth £1.5 billion.

Shares in the company lifted after it told shareholders on Monday morning that it is currently in discussions with Interactive Investor’s private equity owner JC Flowers & Co over the potential acquisition.

The company added: “There can be no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction and a further announcement by the company will be made as and when appropriate.”

JC Flowers & Co has owned a majority stake in Interactive Investor, the UK’s second-largest fund supermarket, since 2016.

The Financial Times reported a deal could be announced “in the next few weeks”.

A deal would expand Abrdn’s direct-to-consumer business by giving it access to 450,000 clients, on behalf of whom the firm manages more than £55 million.

It comes on the back of a boom in demand on DIY investing platforms since the pandemic, with other platforms such as Hargreaves Lansdown benefiting from the Reddit-fuelled surge in stock-buying.

Stephen Bird, who took over at the helm of Abrdn last year, has previously suggested the firm could use the acquisition to help spark further growth.

Shares in Abrdn moved 3.1% higher to 263.7p after it confirmed the talks.

