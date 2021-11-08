Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Cake Box reports sales surge as it plans further store openings

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 12:26 pm
Sukh Chamdal (left) and Pardip Dass (centre) launched the Cake Box franchise in 2009 (Cake Box/PA)
Sukh Chamdal (left) and Pardip Dass (centre) launched the Cake Box franchise in 2009 (Cake Box/PA)

Cream cake retailer Cake Box has reported a surge in sales after pandemic restrictions eased, as it also confirmed plans for a raft of further shop openings.

Shares in the company rose on Monday after it hailed a “strong performance” over the past six months.

It told investors that revenue jumped by 91.8% to £16.47 million for the half-year to September 30, compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profits leapt by 122.2% to £3.7 million for the period.

The group said it would hit its trading targets for the current year, with bosses saying that the company had mitigated the impact of supply chain disruption in the food industry.

Sukh Chamdal, chief executive officer, told the PA news agency that the cake firm had built up “many months of ingredients” to ensure that peak periods such as Christmas would not be disrupted.

The chief also said the business had seen “a lot of strong property opportunities” across UK high streets as it continued to grow its portfolio.

“Landlords have been really receptive to us – they have been very keen for strong businesses like ourselves and that has put us in a good negotiating position,” he said.

“We are also typically on second streets off main high streets and are away from areas like central London so are not paying huge rents.”

The group said it planned to open 32 new franchise stores this year, and continues to grow its kiosk business.

Cake Box hailed “strong progress” in its business running kiosks in seven Asda supermarkets, with plans for more of these sites later in the year.

Mr Chamdal added: “I’m delighted to report another strong performance over the last six months, demonstrating the continued appeal of Cake Box’s unique offering.

“Our fantastic franchisees, supported by their dedicated team members, have helped us deliver record first-half store openings, revenues, profits and dividends, while making further significant strategic progress that gives us momentum into the second half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal