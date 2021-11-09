Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Persimmon buoyed by ‘healthy’ demand amid supply chain disruption

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 8:11 am
Housebuilding giant Persimmon has cheered ‘healthy’ home buyer demand (Mike Egerton/PA)
Housebuilding giant Persimmon has cheered ‘healthy’ home buyer demand (Mike Egerton/PA)

Housebuilding giant Persimmon has cheered “healthy” home buyer demand despite the stamp duty holiday ending as it also weathers ongoing supply chain woes and rising build costs.

The Charles Church group said it has taken the changes to the stamp duty and Help to Buy scheme “in its stride”, with private new home sales reservations around 16% higher than 2019 levels between July 1 and November 8.

It added it expects to grow completions by about 10% this year, while it also has forward sales of around £1.15 billion beyond 2021.

Persimmon said it continues to “manage the current industry supply chain difficulties well”, with its profit margins offsetting a 5% hike in build costs as a result of the disruption.

In a separate update on Tuesday, rival Vistry said it was seeing some signs of improvement in the supply chain.

But Vistry – formerly Bovis Homes – sees build costs rising by around 4% to 5% over the next 12 months as labour shortages are set to continue even as materials pressure reduces.

The sector has seen projects delayed due to shortages of workers and materials, with costs rising across the board.

But house price hikes have been helping offset the extra costs of materials.

Persimmon said its Brickworks, Tileworks and Space4 timber frame manufacturing facilities were also helping it secure vital supplies and mitigating some of the wider cost increases.

Dean Finch, group chief executive of Persimmon, said: “Persimmon continued to perform well through the period against a backdrop of healthy demand, with private sales reservation rates per site remaining well ahead of 2019, as sales followed a more normal seasonal pattern as expected when compared to 2020.”

He added: “Healthy selling prices and our off-site manufacturing capabilities are mitigating inflationary pressures.”

Vistry said sale prices have been rising “more modestly” since the beginning of July, as the end of the stamp duty relief has taken some of the heat out of the property market.

It still expects 2021 profits in line with management expectations, at about £345 million.

Vistry’s average weekly private sales rate edged higher to 0.77 for the year to date, slightly ahead of the 0.76 reported for the first half.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal