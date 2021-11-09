Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watches of Switzerland raises sales guidance after strong UK sales jump

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 9:23 am
Watches of Switzerland has lifted its sales and earnings guidance on the back of a strong post-pandemic recovery (Yui Mok/PA)
Watches of Switzerland has lifted its sales and earnings guidance on the back of a strong post-pandemic recovery, sending shares surging in early trading.

The retailer told investors on Tuesday that group revenues rose by 44.6% to £586.2 million for the six months to October 31, compared with the same period last year.

Chief executive Brian Duffy said he is “very pleased” with the performance.

Watches of Switzerland said it saw “continued strong demand” for both luxury watches and jewellery amid higher sales volumes.

It said its core UK operation reported a “robust” performance buoyed by a thriving domestic business, amid fewer tourist shoppers.

The group said it is now expecting annual revenues of between £1.15 billion and £1.2 billion for the current full year as a result, raising its previous target of 1.05 billion to £1.1 billion.

It also increased its earnings margin guidance for the year.

The company also hailed 50% growth in the US and said it is continuing its expansion strategy in the country with the acquisition of five new stores across four states.

Mr Duffy said: “We have enjoyed re-connecting with customers in our stores whilst further elevating the experience by retaining several initiatives and enhancements introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The strength of our performance, both in our well-established UK business and in our growing US business, coupled with our confidence in the luxury watch and jewellery categories has led us to upgrade our guidance for the full year.

“We are well-stocked for the holiday period and look forward to providing an exceptional shopping experience for our customers.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues for their dedication and enthusiasm and to welcome our new colleagues to the business.”

Shares in the company were 12.9% higher at 1,280p on Tuesday morning.

