Home Business UK and abroad

Virgin Media O2 ‘close to completing’ national gigabit broadband rollout

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 9:35 am
Virgin Media O2 said its hyperfast gigabit broadband is now available to more than 90% of its UK network (Virgin Media/PA)
Hyperfast gigabit broadband is now available to more than 90% of Virgin Media O2’s UK network, the company has said, meaning more than 14 million homes can access faster internet speeds.

The telecommunications giant is aiming to upgrade its entire network of 15.5 million homes by the end of the year.

The latest switch-on has added a further 1.6 million homes to the firm’s gigabit-ready network, with Bath, Fife, Huddersfield, Ipswich, Lancaster, Lincoln, Salisbury and Slough among the areas to be connected.

Virgin Media’s Gig1 Gigabit broadband service offers average speeds of 1,130Mbps, which the company says is 22 times faster than the national average.

The next-generation broadband is seen as vital to support a society that is spending more time online for work, as well as streaming, socialising and gaming – with many homes now doing this across multiple devices at the same time.

The Government has set a target of achieving at least 85% gigabit-capable coverage across the UK by 2025.

Figures published in September by ThinkBroadband show that just over 50% of homes and businesses in the UK can now access a gigabit-speed connection.

Virgin Media O2 chief executive Lutz Schuler said: “We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK and are within touching distance of bringing the benefits of future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network.

“With our gigabit rollout progressing at an unmatched pace, we’re building the next-generation broadband network that’s ready for the technology of tomorrow.”

