Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pub group Shepherd Neame says supply disruption ‘easing’

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 12:43 pm
Pub and brewing firm Shepherd Neame has hailed recovering demand from customers (Shepherd Neame/PA)
Pub and brewing firm Shepherd Neame has hailed recovering demand from customers (Shepherd Neame/PA)

Pub and brewing group Shepherd Neame has said that industry supply chain pressures are “easing” as the firm reported a strong recovery in demand.

The company, which runs 310 pubs primarily in the South East, said it has been “encouraged” by the rebound in customer demand since restrictions were phased out from April.

Jonathan Neame, chief executive officer, told the PA news agency that demand has “been beyond expectations” at each phase of the reopening.

The group said sales since the start of the new financial year in July have been particularly promising, with this month seeing a particular increase in demand for food and accommodation.

Meanwhile, drinks trade has had its recovery boosted by the return of office workers in September, particularly buoying trade on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Shepherd Neame financials
Shepherd Neame’s chief executive officer Jonathan Neame said supply chain issues have eased (Shepherd Neame/PA)

Shepherd Neame said like-for-like sales across its retail pubs over the 18 weeks to October 30 were 91% of pre-pandemic levels and saw a 37% increase against the same period last year.

Meanwhile, like-for-like drink sales were 76% of 2019 levels for the period, while staycations helped to drive strong growth in room demand.

Nevertheless, the company said it has seen “challenging” supply pressures in recent months.

Mr Neame told PA: “The supply chain issues have been particularly challenging but I think we are the right side of that now.

“Obviously we are still managing that, but we are seeing those issues easing and we are really well-positioned for Christmas.

“There have been times when we haven’t been able to stock specific wines or imported beers we usually would because of logistical issues, but we have been able to adapt and our customers have reacted well.”

The chief executive said the business has also seen inflationary pressures in recent months and expects these to continue into next year.

It came as Shepherd Neame reported a pre-tax operating loss of £4.2 million for the year to June, compared with a £1.5 million profit last year.

Mr Neame added: “We are greatly encouraged by the customer response since reopening and are confident that beer and pubs remain every bit as core to British life as pre-pandemic.

“We look forward to 2022 with optimism and, with every day that passes, confidence grows that we can not only recover lost ground, but recover well, unlock growth opportunities and release the full potential of the business.

“We intend to return to prior levels of investment and restore the dividend as soon as circumstances allow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal