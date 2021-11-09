Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
City regulators to be given ‘international competitiveness’ brief after Brexit

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 2:46 pm
Regulators will be given new post-Brexit powers (Victoria Jones/PA)
Regulators will be required to consider how the UK’s financial sector can grow and compete internationally when setting out rules that could crack down on bad practices.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) will be given new powers to set rules as the UK moves away from the EU framework after Brexit, according to Government proposals.

“The plans would require the FCA and the PRA to consider both the implications for growth and international competitiveness of their regulations, as well as their existing objectives of maintaining market integrity, consumer protection and a sound financial system,” the Treasury said on Tuesday.

In a consultation document, the Government said that it plans to keep the FCA and PRA as separate entities, and supports reforms that were brought in to the Bank of England, including the creation of its Financial Policy Committee.

It cited an IMF study which claimed that “when independent regulators make judgments on the design of regulatory standards, they are likely to deliver more predictable and stable regulatory approaches over time.”

Yet the consultation also includes plans that would reign in some of the regulators’ independence by giving Parliament and the Treasury “strengthened scrutiny and oversight over the FCA and PRA, appropriate to the increased rule-making powers received by the regulators.”

After Brexit, EU regulations had been transferred into the UK rulebook. However, the Government has now proposed to leave it to the regulators to decide how to replace these rules.

The process will probably take several years, the paper added.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Earlier in the year, I set out my vision for an open, green, and technologically advanced financial services sector that is globally competitive and acts in the interests of communities and citizens across the UK, creating jobs, supporting businesses and powering growth across the UK.

“One important part of that vision is ensuring, as an independent nation, that we have a coherent, agile and internationally respected approach to financial services regulation that is right for the UK.

“Today’s proposals will support the future strength of the UK as a global financial centre, ensuring an agile and dynamic approach to regulation that supports the growth of the UK economy, without diverging from our continued commitment to high international standards.”

