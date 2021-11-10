Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halfords bumps profit guidance as rising car ownership boosts sales

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 11:17 am
Halfords has bumped its profit guidance higher after motoring demand boomed (Yui Mok/PA)
Halfords has said its profits are set to exceed previous targets as increased car ownership following the pandemic helped to drive a surge in sales.

Shares in the company leapt higher after the cycling and motoring equipment retailer also told investors that supply chain pressures have eased back.

It came as Halfords revealed revenues increased by 19.2% over the six months to October 1, compared with the same period last year.

The retailer upgraded its profit guidance for the current year to between £80 million and £90 million as a result.

Motoring continued to drive higher sales, with the company’s autocentres business reporting an 88.8% surge in revenues.

Graham Stapleton, chief executive officer, told the PA news agency this was boosted by an increase in people buying cars amid caution over using public transport.

“There are three main factors but one is definitely that people sought their own transport as they were reticent about public transport,” he said.

“The second thing is definitely a move towards electric cars. We have seen a big increase in demand related to electric car ownership, so have been having to grow the number of technicians dealing with electric vehicles.

“I think we have also seen sales aided by our own quality in customer service which has really kept people coming back to us.”

Mr Stapleton also said the company has seen pressure from supply chain challenges but stressed these are currently easing.

He said the business has “very good stock” of children’s bikes and electric bikes ahead of increased demand for the important Christmas period.

The company said it is “confident” in its ability to navigate the inflationary and operational headwinds in the second half of the financial year.

Shares were 14.5% higher at 319p in early trading.

