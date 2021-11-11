Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

‘Lack of properties on estate agent books pushing house prices up’

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 12:03 am
A growth in inquiries from house-hunters in October is yet to translate into a pick-up in sales, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A growth in inquiries from house-hunters in October is yet to translate into a pick-up in sales, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A growth in inquiries from house-hunters in October is yet to translate into a pick-up in sales, according to surveyors.

Despite an overall net balance of 10% of property professionals reporting an increase in new buyer inquiries, estate agents only have 37 properties on their books on average, down from around 42 in March, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

A balance of 20% of contributors reported a fall in the number of new properties being listed for sale.

Property professionals indicated there had been a dip in the number of sales agreed over the month, with the main issue being a lack of stock, Rics said.

A lack of choice is not only affecting sales but is also a significant factor behind house price rises, the report added.

In October, a net balance of 70% of professionals cited a rise in house prices, with virtually all parts of the UK continuing to experience sharply increasing property values.

Extra questions were added to the October survey to gauge consumers’ willingness to reduce their home’s carbon emissions and its impact on the market.

A third of professionals had seen an increase in demand for energy-efficient homes over the past year.

The majority of professionals surveyed (around 54%) said a property’s energy efficiency rating had “very little impact” on its selling price.

Meanwhile, around 23% believed that energy efficiency rating had no impact on the selling price whatsoever.

Simon Rubinsohn, Rics chief economist, said: “As long as there is a lack of choice for would-be buyers, it is clear that buyers’ ambition to be more climate-friendly will have to move down their list of priorities.”

