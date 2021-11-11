Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pub owner Mitchells & Butlers partners with Uber Eats for deliveries

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 12:04 am
Mitchells & Butlers owns brands including Toby Carvery and Harvester (Mitchells & Butlers/PA)
Pub and bar owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has launched a major partnership with Uber Eats which will allow customers to order food from around 1,000 of its venues on the app.

It will be one of the biggest pub partnerships on the platform, which has seen operator numbers soar since the pandemic hit last year.

M&B, which owns brands including Toby Carvery, Miller & Carter and Browns, said it is looking to tap into the increased use of the platform for family sit-down meals alongside traditional takeaways.

The group said it is launching on the platform on Thursday and expects this to cover 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

It is celebrating the launch by offering free delivery on meals from M&B pubs for the first week of the partnership.

Susan Martindale, group HR director and executive lead on delivery at M&B, said: “While we don’t think there’s anything better than the full dining in experience, we’re excited to partner with Uber Eats to expand our delivery offer so even more of our customers can enjoy their favourite pub and restaurant meals at home too.”

Eve Henrikson, regional general manager for delivery at Uber, said: “Pubs across the UK have been resilient in dealing with closures over the past 18 months, and we want to help them thrive by adding home delivery to their business.

“Customers aren’t just using Uber Eats for a quick takeaway bite.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing people use the app to order sit-down meals for the whole family, and what better lunch or dinner with family and friends than some hearty pub grub?”

