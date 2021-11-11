Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
B&M 'fully stocked' for Christmas period after securing early deliveries

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 8:53 am
Discounter B&M says it has secured deliveries earlier than usual to avoid supply disruption (Paul Faith/PA)
Discount retailer B&M has said it is “fully stocked” heading into the key Christmas period as it shrugged off supply chain issues impacting the retail sector.

The company told investors it has deliberately taken delivery of imported general merchandise items earlier than normal to avoid disruption ahead of Christmas.

Simon Arora, chief executive of B&M European Value, said: “We have responded decisively to supply chain challenges by leveraging our strong supplier relationships and we have improved in-store execution.

“As a consequence, we are fully stocked heading into the golden quarter, with stores already showcasing our excellent Christmas ranges.”

The retail group said like-for-like sales for the past six weeks have been 14.7% higher than the same period in 2019 as it reported a strong continued recovery across its B&M UK stores.

It added that the group also “faces a number of potential cost headwinds and inflationary pressures heading into 2022” but believes it is well placed to navigate these challenges.

B&M said it has a “healthy” pipeline of new B&M stores in the UK, but warned that five stores of the 45 sites expected to open this year might be delayed until the next financial year.

It came as B&M reported that group revenues rose by 1.2% to £2.27 billion for the half-year to September 26, compared with the same period last year.

Mr Arora said: “The group has performed strongly throughout the first half of our financial year, with customers continuing to be drawn to our value-for-money offer.

“Although the pathway to a ‘new normal’ remains uncertain and the industry faces a number of supply and inflationary pressures as we enter the second half of the financial year, we are very confident that the B&M group is well positioned to navigate these and will continue to be successful both in the UK and in France.”

Shares in the company fell by 6.4% to 602.6p in early trading.

