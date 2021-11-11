Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Heathrow passenger numbers improve for sixth consecutive month

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 9:25 am
Heathrow’s passenger numbers have improved for six consecutive months, according to new figures (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Heathrow’s passenger numbers have improved for six consecutive months, according to new figures.

Some 3.0 million passengers travelled through the west London airport last month, compared with 1.2 million during October 2020.

Relaxation of travel rules ahead of half-term “unleashed pent up demand”, Heathrow said.

But it urged ministers to “reassess” the testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK.

Currently those people are required to pay for a lateral flow test taken on or before the second day after their arrival.

Heathrow noted that its passenger levels remain 56% down on pre-pandemic levels, and air travel is recovering quicker at its European rivals.

Meanwhile the airport also called on the Government to support investment in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

It suggested this should be done by ensuring price stability and requiring airlines to use SAF for 10% of their fuel by the end of the decade.

SAF is produced with materials other than crude oil, and produces up to 80% less carbon emissions than traditional jet fuel.

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow chief executive, said: “As the journey to recovery accelerates, aviation’s ambitions to decarbonise must keep pace.

“We need to keep our foot to the pedal, working to make air travel guilt-free and Government must act with a mandate for 10% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 and a price stability mechanism to upscale SAF usage, if we are to tackle the industry’s biggest challenge – carbon.”

