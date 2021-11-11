Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burberry speeds up high-spending store rollout as profits jump

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 9:37 am
Luxury fashion group Burberry revealed surging profits after sales recovered from the pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)
Luxury fashion group Burberry has said it will ramp up the rollout of new stores targeted at higher-spending customers as it revealed surging profits after sales recovered from the pandemic.

The firm reported pre-tax profits of £191 million for the six months to September 25, up from £73 million a year ago.

It saw comparable store sales in the first half return to levels seen before the pandemic struck, up 1% on a two-year basis and with full-price sales up 18%.

When compared with last year’s pandemic-hit first half, same-store sales jumped 37% after a 90% hike in the first quarter and 6% rise in the following three months.

But shares dropped 8% as it revealed recent trading woes in China and an ongoing hit from lower tourism in many regions.

Jonathan Akeroyd will join Burberry in April next year (Burberry/PA)

Burberry – which last week named Gianni Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd as its new chief executive – said it was accelerating refurbishments of flagship stores to its new format as it looks to attract high-spending shoppers.

The group now has 15 of these new stores currently and is looking to expand this to 50 by the end of the financial year.

It said the rollout of the new stores was “progressing well”.

“These stores are resonating very well with our customers, attracting high-spending clientele,” said Burberry.

The second-quarter figures showed the impact in August of re-imposed Covid-19 restrictions in China, though September saw a marked recovery.

Burberry said: “Mainland China was up over 40% even as wide-reaching regional lockdowns and extreme weather impacted our performance in August in particular.”

It said that sales were still below pre-pandemic levels across the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa region – including the UK – as tourist trade continues to be impacted.

It said around 50% of annual sales in the region typically come from tourists, with London in particular having been knocked by travel restrictions in the pandemic.

Sales in the region were still 25% below on a two-year basis across the second quarter, although this is better than the 38% fall in the previous three months.

“Encouragingly, local customers were positive across the major territories with the region seeing a sequential improvement quarter-on-quarter,” according to Burberry.

The group recently announced Mr Akeroyd will take the helm on April 1 next year to replace outgoing boss Marco Gobbetti, who in June announced unexpected plans to quit after nearly five years in the role.

Mr Gobbetti leaves at the end of the year to head up Italian rival Salvatore Ferragamo, with chairman Gerry Murphy leading Burberry on an interim basis until Mr Akeroyd joins.

Freetrade analyst Gemma Boothroyd said: “By the skin of its teeth, Burberry’s managed to get back to its pre-pandemic levels.”

She added: “Investors will be waiting to see whether Burberry’s next set of earnings can give meek European revenues a boost.

“If not, there’s a big weight on Akeroyd’s shoulders to get the British brand booming at home again.”

