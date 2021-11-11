Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Young’s posts half-year profit after pent-up demand boosts recovery

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 2:54 pm
Pub chain Young’s has swung back into profit (Young’s/PA)
Pub owner Young’s has swung back into profit for the past year as the relaxation of restrictions drove a sharp increase in revenues.

The company, which operates more than 270 sites across the UK, posted a £27.5 million operating profit for the 26 weeks to September 27, compared with a £17.3 million loss over the same period last year.

The return to profitability was driven by the lack of Covid-19-related trading restrictions, resulting in revenues almost trebling to £149.6 million.

Young’s said “pent-up demand” helped sales to pick up quickly after restrictions were fully relaxed in July.

Patrick Dardis, chief executive of the group, told the PA news agency that the company was well positioned and well stocked for Christmas.

“If you had asked me how I was feeling five weeks or so ago I would have been a bit nervous, but things have improved immeasurably and we are now in a better position than I could have predicted,” he said.

“We have not run empty of stock at any point and worked well with our suppliers to work through any challenges in recent months.

“We are really excited for Christmas. Five or six weeks ago bookings were a bit below expectations, but have now gone beyond our wildest hopes.

“There are pubs that have a waiting list for dinner on Christmas Day because of really strong demand.”

The pub group said it had seen sales boosted by investment across its portfolio during the lengthy period of closure.

It said that inflationary pressures were a challenge as it continues its recovery over the year and said it expected to increase prices for customers next year.

“We typically increase prices in line with inflation around February each year and expect to do the same this year,” Mr Dardis said.

“There are a lot of factors driving inflation that will continue into next year – rising national insurance, the rise in the national living wage, energy prices.

“But we will absorb what we can and have contracts with suppliers coming up for tender in April and that will help us to keep a lid on things.”

