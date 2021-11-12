Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

The Works incurs ‘significant’ costs amid supply pressures

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 10:24 am
The Works said it has incurred significant costs due to supply issues (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Works said it has incurred significant costs due to supply issues (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Works has suffered “significant” costs as a result of disruption in the shipping and distribution of products but said it believes it is sufficiently stocked for Christmas.

Shares in the company dipped on Friday after it highlighted the impact of supply chain issues facing the retail sector.

Nevertheless, the firm, which specialises in books, crafts and stationery, said it expects trading for the current year to be in line with expectations “despite incurring higher freight costs”.

The Works said it has seen early signs of positive Christmas sales but it “is being affected by the widely reported shortages of ocean freight and UK haulage capacity”.

In order to minimise the impact of this, the company said it secured deliveries earlier in the year and has therefore built up the necessary stock to achieve its Christmas sales plans.

However, it admitted that this has resulted in “significant additional costs”.

It came as The Works revealed that trading over the 26 weeks to October 31 was better than expected, with a 14.5% increase in like-for-like sales against the same period in 2019.

Chief executive Gavin Peck said: “It’s clear from these results that our products resonated extremely well with customers during the pandemic, helping them to read, learn, play and craft through lockdown.

“Our strong sales in recent months demonstrate that demand has been maintained and customers continue to value our offer.

“It’s particularly pleasing to see that, whilst our online sales continue to run at almost double their pre-pandemic levels, store sales are also growing.

“Looking ahead, we have a fantastic range of products for our customers this Christmas, with initial demand for them already very strong.

“We are cautiously optimistic about prospects for our peak sales season and our ability to trade through the ongoing supply chain challenges faced by the majority of our sector.”

Shares were 3% lower at 55.56p on Friday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal