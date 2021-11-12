Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Union hails agreement to secure future of Rolls-Royce plant

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 11:52 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 12:05 pm
Unite said the deal secures the future of the plant (Handout/PA)
Unite said the deal secures the future of the plant (Handout/PA)

The future of a Rolls-Royce plant has been secured after a long-running dispute, according to a union.

Unite announced its members in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, have voted to accept an agreement the union said includes a commitment to no compulsory redundancies for five years and for manufacturing to be undertaken on the site for at least 10 years.

The union has been in dispute with the company over plans to move aeroplane fan blade production to Singapore, which led to strike action.

Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said: “This is a tremendous achievement for the workers at Barnoldswick who have stood solidly in support of one another and their community in the fight for a long-term future and cast iron guarantees for their plant.

“From the very outset of this dispute, Unite has always fundamentally believed that Barnoldswick could and should have a viable long-term future and the deal reached between the union and the management at Rolls-Royce has secured that aim.”

Unite regional officer Ross Quinn added: “This has been a long and complex campaign but the commitment, determination and passion of our union on-site has secured this fantastic result for the whole community

“Unite is looking forward to working closely with Rolls-Royce to ensure that the deal that has been agreed is fully implemented and to ensure that the Barnoldswick factory has a bright and long-term future.”

A Rolls-Royce spokesman said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Unite that allows us to focus on the future of Barnoldswick.

“Rolls-Royce, like the entire aviation industry, is facing an unprecedented impact from the Covid-19 pandemic and we have had to restructure to address the resulting drop in workload.

“Both the company and the trade union have had to work hard to reach this agreement and we now look forward to working with Unite to ensure Barnoldswick can move forward with certainty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]