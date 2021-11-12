Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Record fuel prices continue to rise

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 12:55 pm
Drivers continue to be hit by rising fuel prices weeks after record highs set in April 2012 were broken (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers continue to be hit by rising fuel prices weeks after record highs set in April 2012 were broken.

The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Thursday was 146.14p, while diesel was 149.66p.

Petrol prices exceeded the long-standing record of 142.48p on October 24, while diesel’s peak of 147.93p was broken a week later.

The RAC’s figures are based on data provided by Experian Catalist.

The average cost of petrol and diesel has increased by around 32p per litre in the past 12 months.

This has made it approximately £18 more expensive to fill a typical 55-litre family car.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers are desperately in need of some respite at the pumps, but it’s hard to see when that’s going to come and it could well turn into an excruciatingly expensive winter for drivers.

“Oil is still trading well above 80 US dollars and the cost of the bio components of both fuels are higher than ever, and retailers are still taking more margin per litre than they traditionally do.

“The combined effect is going to be hard for many families on lower incomes who depend on their cars day-to-day.

“There will also be a very unwelcome impact on businesses, which tend to be very dependent on diesel, and, in turn, this will lead to a knock-on effect on retail prices, potentially adding more fuel to the fire of rising inflation.”

