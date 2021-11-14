Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All I want for Christmas… is cash

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 2:47 am
Money or gift cards are the top Christmas presents adults are hoping to receive this year, according to a survey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Money or gift cards are the top Christmas presents adults are hoping to receive this year, a survey has found.

More than a quarter (27%) of people chose this option in a YouGov poll, while clothing came second – the choice of 23%.

After spending much of last year indoors amid coronavirus restrictions, a fifth (20%) are wishing for an “experience”, such as a trip to a concert or a cinema visit, according to the research commissioned by price tracking website PriceRunner.

Alcohol and spirits (chosen by 15%) and perfume (also picked by 15%) rounded off the top five items adults most want for Christmas. People were allowed to select as many items as they wanted in the survey.

Cash, gift cards, clothing and ‘experiences’ are the items people most want among their Christmas gifts this year, according to research (Nick Ansell/PA)

Christine Gouldthorp, consumer expert at PriceRunner, said: “Last year was also an exceptional year for the e-commerce industry, where online shopping grew like we have never seen before. I am sure it is a phenomenon here to stay beyond the pandemic.”

With delivery issues having affected the availability of some products, PriceRunner also analysed stock and data from its website on some of the most popular categories around Christmas.

It found that categories where stock availability tended to be lower included desktop computers, electric bikes, robotic lawnmowers, laptops, wine coolers and tablets.

It also found that toys, tablets, shoes, board games and games consoles were among the categories where prices had crept up in the past six months.

– More than 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed in November 2021.

