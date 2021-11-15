Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bolt allows drivers to name their price

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 10:02 am
Minicab hailing app firm Bolt has announced it will allow drivers to set their own prices (Bolt/PA)
Minicab hailing app firm Bolt has announced it will allow drivers to set their own prices (Bolt/PA)

Minicab hailing app firm Bolt has announced it will allow drivers to set their own prices.

The company said it is introducing the measure in an attempt to tackle driver shortages which have led to longer wait times and increased cancellations across the sector in the UK.

Drivers often accept journey requests but then reject them after receiving more profitable options, according to Bolt.

This leads to a “poor experience for customers”, the Estonian start-up said.

The ability for drivers to choose their own prices will be tested in several UK cities from this week ahead of a planned rollout across the country before Christmas.

Drivers will be able to select their prices within a range, or use Bolt’s standard pricing which varies based on supply and demand.

A feature allowing passengers to select their driver from a list is also being introduced.

Sam Raciti, Bolt’s manager for western Europe, said: “Drivers have consistently asked us for the ability to set their own prices so they can ensure a journey is profitable enough before it’s accepted.

“By making these changes we hope to reduce waiting times on the Bolt app and have fewer driver cancellations so customers can get to their destination quickly and safely following increased demand in recent weeks.

“We have built our business around giving drivers total flexibility.

“These changes are part of that philosophy and will create a better functioning marketplace.”

Rival firm Uber increased its prices in London by 10% last week in an attempt to attract more drivers.

Bolt said it has “grown rapidly” in the UK since launching in London in 2019, due to having commission rates which are lower than those charged by other companies.

It added that it has more than 65,000 drivers and four million customers across 14 English cities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal