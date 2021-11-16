Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mr Kipling owner sees sales fall as pandemic comfort eating wanes

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 7:45 am
Premier Foods sales fell (Premier Foods/PA)
The owner of Mr Kipling, Bisto and Angel Delight has revealed a fall in sales despite bosses saying they successfully navigated the global supply chain issues hitting the economy.

Premier Foods revealed sales in the six months to October 2 dropped 6.5% to £394.1 million, with pre-tax profits down 39.2% to £30.7 million.

However, bosses pointed out this was up 7.5% and 105% respectively on a two-year basis, with numbers for last year skewed as households stockpiled treats and food during the pandemic.

The profit fall was due to Premier Foods selling Hovis last year (Premier Foods/PA)

The fall in profits was due to banking cash from the sale of the Hovis brand a year earlier.

Chief executive Alex Whitehouse said: “Our brands have performed especially well, with growth versus two years ago of 11.4% and increased market share in both grocery and sweet treats, illustrating the continued success of our branded growth model.

“I am particularly pleased with how well the business is successfully navigating the widely reported industry-wide challenges including logistics, labour shortages and input cost inflation to deliver such a strong set of results, which again underlines the robustness of our operating capabilities.”

He also pointed out that there had been strong growth in the three months to October 2, with revenues up 0.4% compared with a year ago.

The company did not say whether prices would be rising, but did note that inflation is starting to bite.

It said: “With further inflation now evident across a variety of input costs, the group will be taking a range of actions which it expects will be effective later this financial year.”

