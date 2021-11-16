Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Home communication provider complaints fall to pre-pandemic levels – Ofcom

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 10:05 am
The offices of Ofcom (Yui Mok/PA)
The offices of Ofcom (Yui Mok/PA)

Complaints about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms have fallen to pre-pandemic levels but some providers still have “a lot of work to do”, Ofcom warned.

TalkTalk generated the most complaints for broadband and landline, primarily due to faults and service issues.

Virgin Mobile was the most complained about mobile operator, along with Three and Vodafone, while Tesco Mobile, BT Mobile, Sky Mobile, EE and O2 were all tied as least complained about operators.

(Ofcom)

EE and Sky were also the least complained about broadband and landline providers, and Sky attracted the fewest complaints for pay TV.

The quarterly report reveals the number of complaints made to Ofcom between April and June this year, when the UK’s lockdown restrictions began to ease.

Complaints over the quarter fell across the board to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, the regulator said.

Virgin Media in particular saw its complaint volumes reduce significantly across all four sectors, after Ofcom raised concerns with the provider about its customer service in the previous quarter.

(Ofcom)

However, it was still the most complained about pay-TV provider.

The main reason customers complained to Ofcom about Virgin Media was to do with how the company handled their complaints.

Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s consumer protection director, said: “It’s encouraging to see complaints figures falling across the board to pre-pandemic levels, but providers cannot be complacent about their customer service.

“Those with a consistently high number of complaints still have a lot of work to do to ensure they meet the expectations of their customers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal