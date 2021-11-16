Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nadine Dorries orders deeper probe into Nvidia takeover of UK chip designer Arm

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 2:36 pm
Nadine Dorries has ordered a second investigation into the takeover of chip maker Arm by Nvidia (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Digital Secretary has ordered a deeper investigation into the multibillion-pound purchase of UK computer chip designer Arm by US tech giant Nvidia over competition and national security concerns.

Nadine Dorries has written to the competition regulator instructing them to do an in-depth Phase Two probe of the proposed acquisition.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had already raised fears over the 40 billion dollar (£31.2 billion) deal, saying in August the merger might restrict the access Nvidia’s rivals have to Arm’s technology, which is used by firms in making semiconductor chips and other products.

Its first investigation, ordered by previous Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden, found the transaction raises the possibility of a “substantial lessening of competition across four key markets”. The markets being: data centres, Internet of Things, the automotive sector and gaming applications.

Ms Dorries said: “I have carefully considered the Competition and Markets Authority’s Phase One report into Nvidia’s proposed takeover of Arm and have decided to ask them to undertake a further in-depth Phase Two investigation.

“Arm has a unique place in the global technology supply chain and we must make sure the implications of this transaction are fully considered.

“The CMA will now report to me on competition and national security grounds and provide advice on the next steps.

“The Government’s commitment to our thriving tech sector is unwavering and we welcome foreign investment, but it is right that we fully consider the implications of this transaction.”

Arm and Nvidia
Cambridge-based Arm is the target of a takeover by US tech giant Nvidia (PA)

When the deal was first announced last September, Nvidia pledged to keep Arm’s headquarters in Cambridge while also promising to expand on Arm’s work to build a “world-class” technology centre.

The company is best known as the designer of processor chips used in most major smartphones, including Apple and Samsung, as well as other devices such as laptops.

A spokesperson for Nvidia said: “We plan on addressing the CMA’s initial views on the impact of the transaction on competition, and we will continue to work with the UK Government to resolve its concerns.

“The Phase 2 process will enable us to demonstrate that the transaction will help to accelerate Arm and boost competition and innovation, including in the UK.”

