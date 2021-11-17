Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SSE reveals £12.5bn boost in renewables investment

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 8:10 am
Energy firm SSE said it would increase spending on renewables (Andrew Milligan / PA)
Energy firm SSE said it would increase spending on renewables (Andrew Milligan / PA)

Energy firm SSE has announced plans to invest £12.5 billion over the next five years as part of plans to accelerate its net zero plans.

Bosses said the move makes it the biggest constructor of offshore wind in the world and will increase the amount of renewable energy produced by four gigawatts (GW) over the period.

The plan will mean SSE delivers 25% of the UK’s 40GW offshore wind target by 2030 and more than 20% of the UK’s electricity networks investment.

The increase in spending on new energy generation is 65% higher than previous commitments, with the company saying it intends to take advantage of the Government’s new super-deduction tax plans laid out earlier this year by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It means for every £1 spent, the Government will refund businesses £1.30 to encourage capex investment.

SSE will see 40% spent on networks, 40% on renewables and 20% on the rest of the business.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE chief executive, said: “We are constructing more offshore wind than anyone else in the world right now and expanding overseas, delivering the electricity networks needed for net zero and pioneering carbon capture, hydrogen and battery technologies to deliver system flexibility.”

The announcement comes as the business revealed pre-tax profits for the six months to September jumped 116% to £1.7 billion thanks, in part, to the soaring energy prices experienced this year.

But the company’s renewables division was hit by poor weather in the UK during the summer, with wind levels low and dry conditions impacting its hydro business.

Despite the high gas prices, SSE said it would continue to dispose of its 33.3% stake in gas distribution operator Scotia Gas Networks in the financial year.

