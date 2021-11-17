Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Cameron resigns from role at Afiniti after founder accused of sex assault

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 11:57 am Updated: November 17, 2021, 3:00 pm
David Cameron (Victoria Jones/PA)
David Cameron (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former prime minister David Cameron has resigned as chairman of the advisory board to the Afiniti software company after its founder was accused of sexual harassment and assault.

The former Conservative leader, whose lucrative roles after leaving No 10 have seen him come under intense scrutiny, announced on Wednesday he would immediately stand down from his post with the firm.

Former employee Tatiana Spottiswoode detailed allegations against chief executive Zia Chishti to members of US congress in a hearing on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Mr Cameron said he had “absolutely no knowledge” of the claims until the public testimony and stressed they allegedly took place before he began chairing the board in 2019.

“Mr Cameron understands that the allegations are disputed, but disagrees with the approach being taken by the company in responding to the matter,” a statement read.

“He made this view clear to Mr Chishti yesterday.

“Mr Cameron has therefore resigned as chairman of the company’s advisory board with immediate effect.

“He does so with regret, given the success and promise of this exciting company, and the commitment, dedication and loyalty of the many hard-working employees with whom he has enjoyed working.”

Princess Beatrice is employed in New York as vice-president of strategy and partnerships at the firm, which is headquartered in Bermuda and provides call centre technology.

Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice (Aaron Chown/PA)

A spokesman has been asked whether she will remain in the role.

Ms Spottiswoode told the hearing that after signing a contract with the company in April 2016, it became clear Mr Chisti “was not willing to treat me like an employee”.

“Instead, over the next 18 months he oscillated between pressuring me for sex and punishing me,” she said.

“When I rebuffed him he humiliated me in front of co-workers and then ignored me completely, causing me to fear for my job.”

Mr Cameron’s post-political career after leaving Downing Street in 2016 has been tarnished by the Greensill affair.

Multiple inquiries were launched after he was widely criticised for privately lobbying ministers in an attempt to secure access to an emergency coronavirus loan scheme for the firm, which collapsed in March.

