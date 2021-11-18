Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Metro Bank suitor Carlyle ends takeover talks

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 7:41 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 9:02 am
Metro Bank said its US private equity suitor Carlyle has walked away from takeover talks (Tim Goode/PA)
High street lender Metro Bank has said its US private equity suitor Carlyle has walked away from takeover talks.

Shares in Metro Bank plunged by more than a fifth at one stage after it revealed the discussions had ended.

Metro Bank, which has more than two million customer accounts, said it continues to “strongly believe in the standalone strategy and future prospects” of the group.

Carlyle is now bound by strict City takeover code rules for the next six months.

Its decision to pull out of discussions comes ahead of a deadline of 5pm on December 2 for Carlyle to either place a firm bid for Metro Bank or walk away from a deal.

Metro Bank had seen its under-pressure shares soar earlier this month when it confirmed a takeover approach from Carlyle.

Metro Bank was valued at around £180 million the day before revealing the bid interest, having seen its share price drop by more than half since the pandemic hit last year.

The company has been among mid-sized lenders struggling with low interest rates and increased competition from rapidly digital-focused start-ups.

It has also been undertaking a significant transformation after a major accounting error in 2019 led to the departure of its top bosses.

Last month, Metro Bank cheered signs of a “gradual return to normality” as lending remained flat in its third quarter.

The group reported lending of £12.3 billion for the three months to the end of September, holding firm on the previous quarter.

Liberum analyst Shailesh Raikundlia said that despite Metro Bank’s assurances over its standalone strategy, “we continue to believe that the business model is challenged and expect the group to be loss-making throughout our forecast period”.

