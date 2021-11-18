Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Naked Wines shares plunge after wine availability falls below targets

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 1:19 pm
Naked Wines’ shares slumped as it reported slower growth than expected (Naked Wines/PA)
Naked Wines shares slid by a fifth as wine availability problems caused by supply chain pressures weighed on new customer growth.

The company’s rapid recent growth stalled as shoppers returned to supermarkets and traditional bottle shops.

It said it expected to report sales of between £340 million and £355 million for the current full year as a result, downgrading from its previous expectations of between £355 million and £370 million.

Naked said it had built up stock levels to reduce pressure on imported wines, but suffered weaker availability and delivery levels than it had hoped.

The company told shareholders: “Despite operational action to mitigate impacts, wine availability and delivery measures were below our targets for substantial parts of the period, impacting customer experience and new customer growth.”

It added that it “would have liked to invest more in new customers” over the past half-year, but decided to contain its growth investment after witnessing “higher than anticipated” costs related to reaching new customers.

Nick Devlin, group chief executive, said the business was now “well stocked and prepared for what we anticipate to be a record holiday season”.

The news came as the company revealed a 1% increase in sales to £159.3 million for the half year to September 27.

Mr Devlin added: “I’m delighted by the progress we have made so far this year in further strengthening our winemaker line-up and customer proposition.

“We are now serving a global community of 947,000 members – an increase of 25% over the last year – reflecting sustained consumer desire for an alternative to traditional wine distribution.

“We are focused on delivering an incredible experience for our members and on continuing to invest to grow Naked Wines and connect more wine drinkers to the world’s best independent winemakers.”

Shares in the company were down 20.7% to 535p after early trading.

