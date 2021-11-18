Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Costa Coffee outlets to sell M&S food from next year

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 1:27 pm
Costa Coffee is to sell M&S food from next year (CostaCoffee/M&S/PA)

Costa Coffee is to sell Marks & Spencer food in a new collaboration from next year.

Costa will sell more than 30 M&S Food products at its UK stores and drive-through outlets from the spring, the brands said.

The products will build on Costa’s current range and include sandwiches and salads, hot meal boxes and children’s food, the coffee chain said.

M&S Food will gain access to Costa’s more than 2,500 UK outlets in neighbourhoods, high streets and retail parks.

The tie-up will see Costa sell more than 30 M&S Food products at its outlets (Costa Coffee/PA)

Neil Lake, Costa Coffee managing director for the UK and Ireland, said: “This collaboration with M&S Food will build on our existing food range and help us fulfil our ambition to become the first choice for customers buying food and coffee on the go.”

M&S Food managing director Stuart Machin said: “This collaboration gives many more customers the opportunity to enjoy our wide range of delicious sandwiches, salads and snacks in over 2,500 locations across the UK – not just on the high street but in neighbourhood locations and retail parks.

“Bringing together delicious, great quality M&S Food and the nation’s largest chain of coffee shops is great for customers as it extends our reach and supports our strategy of making M&S more relevant, more often for families.”

