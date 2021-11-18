Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Unilever sells tea business to PE firm CVC for £3.8bn

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 5:06 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Unilever has agreed a deal to sell its tea business, which has brands included PG Tips and Lipton, to private equity firm CVC Partners for 4.5 billion euros (£3.8 billion).

The tea operation, known as Ekaterra, runs 34 brands and generated two billion euros (£1.7 billion) of revenues in 2020, Unilever said.

It comes almost two years after Unilever started the process of reviewing and spinning off the operation, which is the world’s largest tea manufacturer.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the second half of 2022.

Unilever site closure proposals
Unilever launched a review into its tea business in early 2020 (Tim Ireland/PA)

The deal will not include Unilever’s tea business in India, Nepal and Indonesia, the consumer group added.

Unilever’s chief executive officer Alan Jope hailed the move as “further progress” as it continues to reshape its consumer portfolio.

He said: “The evolution of our portfolio into higher growth spaces is an important part of our growth strategy for Unilever.

“Our decision to sell Ekaterra demonstrates further progress in delivering against our plans.

“We look forward to seeing Ekaterra, with its strong brands and global footprint, prosper under CVC’s ownership.”

Pev Hooper, managing partner at CVC Capital Partners, said: “Ekaterra is a great business, built on strong foundations of leading brands and a purpose-driven approach to its products, people and communities.

“Ekaterra is well positioned in an attractive market to accelerate its future growth, and to lead the category’s sustainable development.

“We look forward to working with the team to realise Ekaterra’s full potential.”

John Davison, chief executive officer of Ekaterra, said: “Ekaterra is a strong business with positive momentum and has an exciting future ahead under the new ownership of CVC.

“We look forward to the next stage of our journey as the world’s leading tea business.”

