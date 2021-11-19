Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government borrowing falls but at slower rates, new data shows

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 8:05 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 10:42 am
Government borrowing fell, but at slower rates than previously (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government borrowing fell, but at slower rates than previously (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Government borrowing continued to fall as the Treasury saw an increase in tax receipts and a fall in expenses, although the speed of the falls slowed by comparison to previous months, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing was £18.8 billion in October, down £200 million on the same month last year.

Annual UK Government borrowing
(PA Graphics)

However, this remains the second-highest October for borrowing since records began in 1993. The highest was a year ago.

The data shows that borrowing so far this financial year has been £127.3 billion – £103.4 billion less than the same period a year ago, as numerous Covid-19 support packages start winding down.

Public sector net debt now stands at £2.28 trillion at the end of October – or around 95.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) – maintaining levels not seen since the early 1960s.

Central Government receipts stood at £65.5 billion, up £3.8 billion on October 2020, whilst central Government bodies spent £78.8 billion – up £1.5 billion from October a year ago.

But interest payments on debt remain high, with £5.6 billion paid out in October versus £1.8 billion a year earlier.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “The unprecedented support that the Government provided throughout the pandemic protected millions of jobs and businesses, but also left us with much higher public debt.

“It is right that we now strengthen our public finances for future generations – so at the Budget last month I set out new fiscal rules which will keep debt on a sustainable path in the years to come.”

But Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out: “Public borrowing is falling much less quickly than earlier this year, reflecting the slowing of the economic recovery and the pick-up in inflation, which determines interest payments on index-linked gilts.

“Borrowing was just £0.2 billion lower than a year ago in October, compared to a drop of £8.2 billion in September and an average decline of £17.2 billion in the first half of this fiscal year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]