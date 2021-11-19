Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nationwide profits soar as lender benefits from mortgage boom

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 9:59 am
Nationwide reported soaring profits (Paul Faith/PA)
Nationwide reported soaring profits (Paul Faith/PA)

Nationwide Building Society saw profits more than double thanks to higher lending margins on mortgages approved during the pandemic, the lender has revealed.

Bosses said pre-tax profits for the six months to the end of September hit £853 million compared with £361 million a year earlier.

The bank explained it was driven by its decision to keep lending at the start of the pandemic while rivals pulled back.

Nationwide is the second-biggest mortgage lender in the UK after Lloyds, with gross mortgage lending during the period rising by £5.5 billion to £18.2 billion, although its market share fell slightly from 12% to 11.4%.

More than £5 billion was lent to first-time buyers, the bank added.

Profits were also boosted by the release of £34 million of the £139 million held back in provisions during the pandemic.

Chief executive Joe Garner said: “Early in the pandemic we made decisions to stand by our members and to protect our financial strength.”

He added: “Over the last six months we have focused on providing highly competitive products for our mortgage and savings members.

“These have been very popular, resulting in a successful ISA season, increased deposits, higher mortgage lending, and a larger share of the current account market.”

Net interest margins rose from 1.15% to 1.24%, although finance chief Chris Rhodes said the higher levels would fall back over time and were “a bit of a one-off”.

He added: “During the pandemic, strong demand for mortgages, coupled with macro-economic uncertainty, led to higher margins on mortgage lending.

“This resulted in significantly higher income, and a very strong overall financial performance.

“Net interest margin improved, but is unlikely to be sustained at this level in future due to intense competition in the mortgage market.”

The lender’s ISA savings products also performed strongly and deposits rose by £7.1 billion in the period.

