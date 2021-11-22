Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Independent retailers boycott Black Friday as 85% vow not to take part

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 11:00 am
Black Friday sales (Gareth Fuller/PA)
About 85% of independent retailers will not take part in Black Friday, according to new figures.

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) said its latest survey of members showed the majority will not be slashing their prices for Friday November 26.

The shopping day, which started in the US as a key Friday for Christmas shopping following Thanksgiving, is often a pivotal time for online retailers such as Amazon.

However, many under-pressure retailers have boycotted it in recent years.

It comes amid a significant reduction in discounting among retailers keen to support their profit margins, as they recover from the heavy toll of the pandemic and enforced closures.

Retailers have also weathered supply disruption and soaring costs in recent months.

Bira, which works with more than 6,000 independent businesses, said the majority of members will not slash prices in the run-up to Christmas.

Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of Bira, said: “The main reasons for them not wanting to take part in this is because they either don’t agree with this idea, there are higher prices, and there is also insufficient volume to make the large discounting work.

“They also need to preserve their margins.

“This, coupled with many of our independents experiencing supply chain issues, this has proved to be a real challenge.”

However, he added that Bira “remains concerned” about the rising costs and supply pressures making it difficult for independent retailers to meet demand ahead of the festive trading period.

“Christmas is going to be an incredibly important season for independent retailers,” Mr Goodacre said.

“The retail sales data for October showed a promising increase, with online sales falling to 27% of total sales.

“This trend indicates that shoppers have returned to shopping on the high street as they start to prepare for the festive period.”

