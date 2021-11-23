Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Compass delivers dividend cheer but cautions over worker shortages and costs

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 9:26 am Updated: November 23, 2021, 10:26 am
Catering giant Compass has restarted shareholder dividend payouts (Compass/PA)
Catering giant Compass has restarted shareholder dividend payouts as annual profits jumped higher thanks to easing pandemic restrictions, but the group cautioned over labour shortages and rising costs.

The world’s biggest caterer saw pre-tax profits more than double to £464 million in the year to September 30 from £210 million the previous year.

Results were bolstered by cost-cutting action to weather the Covid-19 crisis, while revenues also recovered to 88% of pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter as economies reopened.

Over the full year, revenues fell 10.2% on a statutory basis to £17.9 billion, or down 6.3% on an underlying basis.

The group, which had put its dividends on hold in April last year when the pandemic struck, resumed payouts with an annual divi of 14p a share as it hailed record new business wins of £2.1 billion.

Food catering demand has bounced back as universities and schools have reopened for face-to-face teaching, while workers have also returned to offices and events are back on once more.

The group said it was also seeing more new business as firms outsource their catering needs for the first time in an attempt to cut costs.

But while the group painted a picture of ongoing recovery, it also cautioned over the near-time pressures of inflation and worker shortages.

It said progress on margins would likely be weighted towards the second half of 2021-22 as it faces surging cost pressures.

Shares dipped more than 1% despite the divi cheer.

Compass said: “There is still some uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, particularly as it relates to labour shortages, inflation and the pandemic, which we expect to continue to impact our business in the nearer term.

“That said, the new business pipeline continues to be strong and we remain very confident in the long term growth potential of the group supported by exciting significant structural market opportunities globally.”

