Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Severn Trent vows to deliver rivers clean-up plan 16 years earlier

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 10:35 am
The water company said that profit has risen by nearly 14% (Severn Trent/PA)
The water company said that profit has risen by nearly 14% (Severn Trent/PA)

Severn Trent is to bring forward plans to clean up rivers by 16 years after the Government and regulators launched an investigation into whether sewage works are breaking environmental rules.

The company said that it would meet obligations to improve rivers under the Environment Act within nine years, rather than the previous quarter-century timeframe.

“There has been much discussion recently about the quality of our rivers and coastline,” the company said

“Rivers are key to our supply chain and, although we don’t own our region’s rivers, we take our role in protecting and caring for them seriously.

“Our rivers are currently the healthiest they have been since the Industrial Revolution, but more needs to be done.

“That is why we plan to fulfil all our actions set out in the Environment Act to improve river quality in a nine-year timeframe, rather than the 25-year target.”

The company said that it would work with farmers and sectors of the economy that have the biggest impact on the health of the UK’s rivers.

Severn Trent said that it welcomes the opportunity to work with regulators following the announcement of an Ofwat and Environment Agency investigation into sewage treatment plants.

The regulators said that companies may face unlimited fines if they are prosecuted for breaches of their environmental obligations.

They launched the probe into more than 2,000 sewage works after new monitoring equipment revealed that many sites may not follow the rules on how much wastewater is treated before it can overflow into nature.

Severn Trent also revealed a 13.8% hike in pre-tax profit in the six months to the end of September.

It made £256 million on revenue of £958 million, up 8%.

“We’ve made another strong start to the year as we focus on delivering for stakeholders across our region and delivering for customers in the areas that matter most to them, all while driving the financial performance of our business,” said chief executive Liv Garfield.

“We’ve continued to invest significantly in our network, in our people and to support our strong commitment to the environment.

“Our environmental ambitions remain at the heart of our company, whether planting over a million trees, reducing our carbon emissions, or producing an extra 95 million litres of water to tackle the threat of water scarcity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal