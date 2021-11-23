Fuel prices rise for 10 consecutive weeks

Record high fuel prices are continuing to rise, new figures show.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was 146.89p, according to Government statistics.

A litre of diesel was 150.73p.

(PA Graphics)

Prices have risen for 10 consecutive weeks.

Record highs set in April 2012 were exceeded last month and prices have continued to increase since then.

The average cost of petrol and diesel has increased by around 34p per litre in the past 12 months.

This has made it approximately £19 more expensive to fill a typical 55-litre family car.

The rise in fuel prices has been driven by the cost of oil doubling over the last year.