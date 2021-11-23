Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M&S buys stake in women’s fashion brand Nobody’s Child

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 12:47 pm
M&S has bought a 25% stake in Nobody’s Child for an undisclosed amount (Nobody’sChild/PA)
M&S has bought a 25% stake in Nobody's Child for an undisclosed amount (Nobody'sChild/PA)

Marks & Spencer has bought a 25% stake in womenswear brand Nobody’s Child.

The minority investment is the latest move by the retail stalwart to increase its branded clothing business as part of its long-term transformation strategy.

Nobody’s Child was founded in 2015 by Andrew Xeni as an affordable and responsible fashion brand.

The company has continued its rapid growth over the past year, as it has benefited from partnering on M&S’s online platform.

M&S said the brand drives traffic as “the most visited guest brand” on M&S.com.

It highlighted that Nobody’s Child’s midi dress products have been particularly popular on the platform.

Marks and Spencer figures
Marks & Spencer has grown its clothing brand partnerships as part of its transformation strategy (Charlotte Ball/PA)

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see Nobody’s Child continue to operate independently but it will be able to use M&S’s investment and infrastructure to grow at scale, it added.

The brands said that, as the partnership evolves, there will be further opportunity for collaboration.

M&S’s investment is part of its brand-focused strategy which has used different models including wholesale agreements, exclusive collaborations and strategic acquisitions to grow its clothing business.

The group also launched its first new Jaeger lines last month after buying the brand from administrators at the start of the year as part of the strategy.

The latest deal comes days after M&S raised its profit guidance on the back of a strong performance by both its clothing & home and food operations.

Richard Price, managing director of M&S clothing and home, said: “We’re shaping the future of M&S Clothing – the strength of our own-brand product, our broad customer base and the reach of M&S.com makes us an attractive platform partner.

“Nobody’s Child was the first brand to launch on M&S.com and has proved incredibly popular with new and existing M&S customers.

“We will continue to collaboratively develop the offer on our site, whilst now supporting the brand to grow independently as part of the M&S family.”

Jody Plows, chief executive officer of Nobody’s Child, said: “We are proud of the growth over the last year and particularly our M&S partnership.

“Nobody’s Child is an independent brand, with a passionate team committed to delivering easy to wear pieces from sustainable fabrics at affordable prices. This remains the driving force behind everything we do.

“We are delighted this also resonates with the M&S customer and feel Nobody’s Child is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of a wider audience.”

Nobody’s Child clothes will be launching into M&S stores from next year as part of the move.

