Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Camelot rebounds but store sales remain below pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 1:02 pm
A National Lottery kiosk in a newsagent in north London (Yui Mok/PA)
A National Lottery kiosk in a newsagent in north London (Yui Mok/PA)

UK National Lottery operator Camelot has revealed business boomed in the past six months although sales of tickets and scratchcards in shops remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Sales hit £4 billion in the six months to September 25, up 2.7% on the same period a year ago, with strong sales particularly of tickets for the group’s main Lotto draw.

Chief executive Nigel Railton told the PA news agency: “We have seen retail start to recover albeit it’s still well below pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re trading at about 90% pre-pandemic levels. We did have new digital players come in but the trading conditions are very difficult and consumer confidence is difficult at the moment.”

He added: “But despite that, you know we have got ourselves into a position where we record first half performance.”

And while the Lotto draw grew strongly, sales of EuroMillions tickets were slower to grow due to fewer rollovers during the period.

The sales were also attributed to a strong performance for its Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, which funded British athletes who competed.

Mr Railton was cautious on next steps for Camelot, as the company awaits a decision from regulators over whether it will continue to use the company to run the lottery at a review due early next year.

But he said Camelot would continue to focus on ensuring tickets could be bought in more retailers, to increase on the 4.5% increase in sales in the last six months.

The company recently launched ticket sales at checkouts in Iceland and Aldi and Mr Railton said he was targeting other stores.

He explained: “We’re rolling out through very difficult circumstance so operationally, it’s a challenge for those organisations. But they’re pleased and we’re pleased.

“I just wish Lidl would come and talk to us but the moment they aren’t. That would be next door to knock on.”

The boss added that the amount generated for good causes from ticket sales grew by 6.5% – although customers were quicker to check their tickets for potential wins, with the amount of unclaimed prizes down 59.1% year-on-year.

As a result, a total of £884.5 million was generated for Good Causes during the first half – up from £863.7 million last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]