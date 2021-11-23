Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lush to close social media accounts over platform safety concerns

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 1:37 pm
A branch of Lush on Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA
Cosmetics retailer Lush is boycotting a raft of social media platforms over concerns regarding user safety.

The brand, which has previously been critical of platforms, has confirmed it will turn its back on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat from Friday.

It said it will stay off the platforms “until they take action to provide a safer environment for users”.

The business said it has “finally had enough” following allegations by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen about the action of social media giants.

Lush said it will roll out this policy across all 48 countries where it operates.

In a statement, the company said: “We at Lush don’t want to wait for better worldwide regulations or for the platforms to introduce best practice guidelines, while a generation of young people are growing up experiencing serious and lasting harm.

“Now is the right time to find better ways to connect without putting our customers in harm’s way.

“It is not enough for companies to just stop placing paid advertising; people and their time are the currency of these channels and we do not want our content to be used by hidden algorithms designed to hold people captive on a channel.”

The company said it will “not be anti-social” and will still use certain platforms including Twitter and YouTube to keep in touch with customers.

Lush said it hopes action by businesses can help encourage platforms to introduce strong best practice guidelines and that international regulation will be passed into law.

Jack Constantine, chief digital officer and product inventor at Lush, said: “We feel forced to take our own action to shield our customers from the harm and manipulation they may experience whilst trying to connect with us on social media.

“I’ve spent all my life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products. There is now overwhelming evidence we are being put at risk when using social media.

“I’m not willing to expose my customers to this harm, so it’s time to take it out of the mix.”

