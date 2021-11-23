Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Network Rail urged to retain pandemic punctuality improvements

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 4:07 pm
Network Rail has been urged to take action to retain train punctuality improvements seen over the coronavirus pandemic (Danny Lawson/PA)
Network Rail has been urged to take action to retain train punctuality improvements seen during the coronavirus pandemic (Danny Lawson/PA)

Network Rail has been urged to take action to retain train punctuality improvements seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said performance has dipped since April but remains better than before the virus crisis.

The proportion of times when a train arrived at a station no more 59 seconds late was 80% in the year to the end of March, compared with 65% during the previous 12 months.

During the period from April to September, the figure dropped to 77%.

Network Rail’s Wales and West region – which covers Wales, south-west England, west England, the Thames Valley area and London Paddington station – has had the largest decline, partly due to problems with tracks.

The ORR has called on Network Rail to update its performance plans and targets, address issues in the Wales and West region, and work with the rail industry to develop a strategy for using a £40 million innovation fund.

ORR chief executive John Larkinson said: “The pandemic continues to have an impact on all aspects of running the railway, including staff availability and passenger usage.

“And, in that context, Network Rail and the wider industry are continuing to deliver their essential services well.

“As passenger numbers and freight continue to grow, a reliable and punctual train service performance will be a priority for all users.

“So, it is important that Network Rail delivers on its own commitments to maintain the network in good condition and also provides clear information on timetable choices.

“Network Rail must work with the wider industry to address performance and capacity challenges and do so transparently.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We welcome the ORR’s recognition of improvements in train performance compared with before the pandemic.

“Working closely with partners across the industry, we are already addressing the issues raised so that we can continue to provide punctual services for passengers and freight as demand picks up.”

The ORR also announced that it has closed its 18-month investigation into Network Rail’s impact on poor performance in its North West and Central region.

The inquiry found that Network Rail has shown a “genuine commitment” to improving punctuality in the area and has addressed 25 recommendations made by the regulator.

