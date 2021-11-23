Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FTSE closes with gains as oil majors boosted by crude rebound

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 5:22 pm
The FTSE 100 closed higher on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)
The FTSE 100 closed higher on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)

The FTSE 100 upstaged its European counterparts after a rebound in oil prices helped to boost shares in BP and Shell.

The oil majors and London’s mining firms were among the day’s strongest performers after both crude and iron ore saw upticks in value.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have seen a rather mixed session, with the FTSE 100 outperforming on the back of a recovery in the oil price, which is supporting the oil majors, while a rise in iron ore prices is helping to support the miners, with Rio Tinto and BHP both higher.

“The decision by the US in conjunction with other partners, to release 50 million barrels from reserves, starting in December has seen prices rise, as oil traders cover shorts, amidst an expectation that Opec+ might delay or reduce their December output hike in response.

“While this is probably not the response the Biden administration was expecting, it was also entirely predictable given that it was so widely telegraphed, and it’s not something that the US can repeat.

“A bit of a crude awakening so to speak.”

Brent crude rose by 2.9% to 82.01 dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The FTSE 100 closed 11.23 points, or 0.15%, higher at 7,266.69 on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Europe, the other major markets tipped lower as Covid-19 concerns continued.

The German Dax decreased by 1.11% and the French Cac dropped by 0.85%.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street had a mixed opening as traders appeared cautious following record highs on Monday after President Biden said he planned to reappoint Jerome Powell to chair the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, sterling moved slightly higher after better flash PMI figures than expected, which revealed resilient consumer demand although businesses warned of further surges in costs.

The pound moved 0.11% higher versus the US dollar at 1.338, and increased 0.12% against the euro at 1.188.

In company news, Compass led London’s top flight after it posted profits for the full-year which surpassed expectations.

The world’s biggest caterer saw pre-tax profits more than double to £464 million in the year to September 30 from £210 million the previous year.

Shares moved 83p higher to 1,555.5p as a result.

Online white goods retailer AO World plunged lower after it said product shortages, price hikes and consumer belt-tightening are set to hit peak festive trading.

The London-listed firm saw shares drop by 17.8p to 106.2p as it sank to a £10 million pre-tax loss in the six months to September 30.

Elsewhere, newspaper publisher Reach fell 23p to 279p  after it reported a 3.5% decline in its latest print revenues.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Compass Group, up 83p to 1,555.5p, CRH, up 126p to 3,783p, BHP, up 58.2p to 2,001p, Rio Tinto, up 131p to 4,670.5p, and Barratt Developments, up 16.8p to 702.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Halma, down 179p to 2,956p, United Utilities, down 91p to 1,804p, Spirax-Sarco, down 600p to 15,845p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 52p to 1,436p, and Segro, down 49p to 1,359p.

